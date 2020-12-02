Marks & Spencer opened its largest M&S Food store in Scotland, in Straiton, Midlothian earlier today.

The store opened at 9am and the 100-strong team welcomed customers, helping them get everything they need whilst enjoying the new M&S store.

Located in Straiton Retail Park, at Loanhead, the new 15,000 square foot store is home to a large greengrocer-style fresh market, offering an outstanding range of M&S Select Farms produce, lots of which is locally grown in Scotland, including Inverness-grown Rainbow and Baby Carrots, and Arbroath-grown sweet Strawberries. The store also offers a pick your own eggs station where customers can self-select any number of eggs, tailoring their box to their preference according to egg size, type and yolk colour.

The Store Manager is Thomas Tierney and he will be working hard with his team to offer the community the very best service, saying that he is drawing on M&S’s 135 years of serving the British public.

To help celebrate the opening and relaunch of Sparks, M&S’s customer loyalty scheme, the team is treating seven customers over seven days to their shopping, totally for free. One recipient will be chosen at random each day, and whatever is in your trolley will be complimentary!

This larger site is intended to provide customers with a bigger and better food range to enjoy.

Thomas Tierney with Rowan Whigham age 2.

Store Manager, Thomas Tierney, said: “We’re delighted to open our new store in Straiton today. The last few weeks have been spent putting the finishing touches in store and making sure all our measures are in place to support customers, so they can shop with confidence. It’s brilliant to now be open in time for the festive season – chatting with customers today it’s fantastic to see them get excited about our new Christmas products, as well as shop for all the essentials. Our new store also offers Click & Collect, which means customers can shop for the full Clothing & Home collections via M&S.com

“I’d like to say a big thank you to the team, who have been amazing getting the store ready. We’re all so excited show the community all that Scotland’s largest Food store has to offer.”

Local customer, Lisa Whigham from Loanhead, was one of the first customers through the doors. She said: “I’ve been an avid shopper at M&S for years and I now feel spoilt for choice with all that my local M&S has to offer. The pick your own eggs station is particularly exciting – I love that I can now choose my perfect yolk for poached eggs, and know which ones are best for frying!”

M&S Straiton offers the full range of M&S Clothing & Home products through its Click & Collect service. Customers can opt for next day pick up if they order online by 10pm the night before on M&S.com and the store will also offer hassle free returns. There are over a thousand free car parking spaces at the store.

The store is located at Foodhall Unit 2B, Straiton Retail Park, Loanhead, EH20 9PW, and is open Monday – Friday, 8am – 9pm, Saturday 8am – 8pm and Sunday 9am – 7pm. M&S Straiton will offer extended shopping hours which will gradually increase up until Christmas and from the 21st – 23rd December, the food store will be open until midnight.

Shoppers are advised to check on the coronavirus restrictions affecting them where they live, meaning that those living in The City of Edinburgh Council area are not to travel in and out of the area. These measures will remain in place until at least next Tuesday 8 December 2020. You can use the postcode checker to find out what applies to you here

