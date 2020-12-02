David Balston has been appointed Deputy Chairman and non-executive director at the maritime publishing company, Edinburgh-based Witherbys.

David has a lifetime of experience in the marine industry, including a decade at the UK Chamber of Shipping where he was first Director of Safety & Environment and latterly Director of Policy.

He said: “I have known Witherbys for a long time through my work within the maritime industry and there is no company I admire more for the quality of its work, its ethics as a business and the treatment of its people.

“Publishing has moved on significantly in recent times and with Witherbys providing end-to-end support in the curation and delivery of industry leading publications, now is an exciting time to join the business and build on its work to support the maritime industry and deliver valuable content in an innovative and accessible way, wherever readers may be.”

David spent 32 years in the Royal Navy commanding a Trident submarine carrying the UK’s strategic deterrent. He advised the Prime Minister on nuclear deterrent issues and on NATO and EU military matters. He was also the communications manager for the Government’s crisis management organisation, COBR.

CEO at Witherbys, Iain Macneil, said: “Bringing David into the business is a significant move that supplements the existing expertise within Witherbys and adds a valuable voice across each area of the business from content creation and company culture through to new products and services.”

“Having both a personal seafaring background and experience working with key organisations spanning the maritime industry, David knows what is important to those working within it and can help us ensure we are addressing the crucial issues the sector faces both now and in the future.”

The company published a portfolio of over 400 specialist titles in shipping, insurance and energy sectors to more than 110 countries.

https://www.witherbys.com

