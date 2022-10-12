Two organisations in the city have combined to launch the Keeping Edinburgh Warm Fund this winter.
There are cash grants available for people living in Edinburgh who are struggling to pay bills and heat their homes. Everyone’s Edinburgh and Turn2us Edinburgh Trust will combine forces to provide the support.
The way the Keep Edinburgh Warm Fund is to be funded is by asking 1,250 households who feel they can afford to, to donate their £400 energy grant. This will provide a £500,000 fund enabling grants to be given to more than 600 families this winter. The money will help to keep people who need help most to stay warm.
Patrycja Kupiec, Head of Edinburgh Trust at Turn2us, comments: ”No one should have to choose between eating or heating. The Edinburgh Trust grants have been a lifeline for many people across the city over the last ten years. Our vision is Edinburgh where no one has to go without the basic essentials they need to eat, stay safe, and warm and where those trapped in poverty have the resources available to move out of poverty and thrive.”
“This winter many of us in Edinburgh will not be able to afford basic essentials to keep ourselves and our families warm and fed. This isn’t right. We believe that in 2022, no one in our city should have to choose between eating or heating.”
Ewan Aitken, from Everyone’s Edinburgh, comments: “Edinburgh has always been a generous, compassionate city. This winter these values are ever more needed as many more of our fellow citizens face poverty and hard times. The great thing about this fund is every penny will go to those most in need in our city and mean they are more able to keep themselves and their families warm and fed as we all want to do.”
Robert Aldridge, The Rt Hon Lord Provost of Edinburgh, comments: “Many of us in the City are lucky enough not to have to face a cold and hungry winter. We can get by without the £400 energy grant. So, I’m asking 1249 households to join me in donating their grant to make a real difference to those facing the most extreme circumstances this winter.”
McQueens keeps the panto moooooving….
The panto to know about this winter is Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. And it will be sponsored by McQueens Dairies who are supporting the production, moved from the King’s while it is refurbished, to the Festival Theatre. Stars Allan Stewart, Grant Stott and Jordan Young with Clare Gray, Liz Ewing, Francesca Ross and…
Teenagers have big role to play as Bullets aim to shoot down Mildenhall
Berwick Bullets look to defend a three-point lead as they bid to end the club’s 26-year knockout final drought. The last Berwick team to reach a final was the Bandits who won the 1995 Conference League Knockout Cup, current day coach Kevin Little captaining the side to victory over Stoke, writes George Dodds. On Sunday,…
Continue Reading Teenagers have big role to play as Bullets aim to shoot down Mildenhall
Beauty and The Beast – The Panto is back (Oh yes it is…)
Forth Children’s Theatre (FCT) is back in rehearsals and sprinkling stardust over a cast full of fairytale characters in their brand new, musical production of Beauty and The Beast – The Panto. Written and produced by Lewis C Baird and choreographed by Taylor Doig – the talented team who made FCT’s last production of Oliver!…
Continue Reading Beauty and The Beast – The Panto is back (Oh yes it is…)
Schoolchildren given special preview of Castle of Light
School pupils from Royal Mile Primary School were invited to a private viewing of the Castle of Light Trail for which tickets go on sale today. The colourful illuminations will show off the castle in a new light this winter and will tell the stories of the castle as defender of the nation through various…
Continue Reading Schoolchildren given special preview of Castle of Light
Midlothian MP asks Prime Minister to Gorebridge on Friday
At First Minister’s Questions on Wednesday, Owen Thompson MP invited the Prime Minister to come to the Cost of Living Drop-in which he is holding on Friday along with Christine Grahame MSP. The Prime Minister, Liz Truss, did not take him up on the invitation as he called on her to apologise to the people…
Continue Reading Midlothian MP asks Prime Minister to Gorebridge on Friday
Storytelling Festival first will feature new work inspired by Craiglockhart Hill
St Mary’s Music School commissioned a new work by multi-award winning Scottish composer, Ailie Robertson, and it is this work which will be played for the first time at this year’s Scottish International Storytelling Festival (SISF) celebrating female composers and their relationship with place. The piece, Dottyville, for violin and cello will be performed by GAIA…
Continue Reading Storytelling Festival first will feature new work inspired by Craiglockhart Hill