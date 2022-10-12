Two organisations in the city have combined to launch the Keeping Edinburgh Warm Fund this winter.

There are cash grants available for people living in Edinburgh who are struggling to pay bills and heat their homes. Everyone’s Edinburgh and Turn2us Edinburgh Trust will combine forces to provide the support.

The way the Keep Edinburgh Warm Fund is to be funded is by asking 1,250 households who feel they can afford to, to donate their £400 energy grant. This will provide a £500,000 fund enabling grants to be given to more than 600 families this winter. The money will help to keep people who need help most to stay warm.

Patrycja Kupiec, Head of Edinburgh Trust at Turn2us, comments: ”No one should have to choose between eating or heating. The Edinburgh Trust grants have been a lifeline for many people across the city over the last ten years. Our vision is Edinburgh where no one has to go without the basic essentials they need to eat, stay safe, and warm and where those trapped in poverty have the resources available to move out of poverty and thrive.”

“This winter many of us in Edinburgh will not be able to afford basic essentials to keep ourselves and our families warm and fed. This isn’t right. We believe that in 2022, no one in our city should have to choose between eating or heating.”

Ewan Aitken, from Everyone’s Edinburgh, comments: “Edinburgh has always been a generous, compassionate city. This winter these values are ever more needed as many more of our fellow citizens face poverty and hard times. The great thing about this fund is every penny will go to those most in need in our city and mean they are more able to keep themselves and their families warm and fed as we all want to do.”

Robert Aldridge, The Rt Hon Lord Provost of Edinburgh, comments: “Many of us in the City are lucky enough not to have to face a cold and hungry winter. We can get by without the £400 energy grant. So, I’m asking 1249 households to join me in donating their grant to make a real difference to those facing the most extreme circumstances this winter.”

