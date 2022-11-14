Cyrenians Golden Years, teamed up with Hibernian Football Club and Hibernian Community Foundation to host their second Gamechanger Baffies ‘n Blankets Big Slipper giveaway lunch at Hibs Stadium on Monday.

Today was a special event when around 90 older people who attend the Lunch Club were given a free blanket to keep them warm at home. There were other services at the club providing information and advice on ways to keep their homes safe and warm, and the people attending the lunch were offered a fitting for slippers by a qualified podiatrist.

Amanda Law works on the Golden Years team as Community Keyworker. She explained the importance of the new footwear. She said: “A well-fitting pair of slippers goes some way to preventing trips and falls in the home. The slippers being provided are more like house shoes and are really good quality – we believe everybody deserves the best.”

The Gamechanger Lunch is held every Monday in Hibs Stadium at Easter Road, and it is open to all and free to attend. Contact Cyrenians for information or Email Amanda amandalaw@cyrenians.scot

Cyrenians Golden Years in partnership with Hiernian FC and HIbernian Community Foundation held their second Gamechanger Baffies and Blankets Big Slipper Event at Hibs Stadium L-R John McLaughlin, Jess Tullis, Darren Collinson, Sandra Donald and Linda Hannay all from Gilmerton who were attending the event.

