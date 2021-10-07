Conifox Adventure Park is gearing up for its Christmas Experience which will be back from late November, and will include for the first time a Christmas Market.

The walkabout winter wonderland will be an opportunity for children to meet their favourite festive characters with Santa in his magical living room.

There will be four magical shows running every 15 minutes and children can meet Postman Pete in the North Pole post room where they can pen a note to Santa and send it off.

Outdoors in the forest there will be a light show in the Elf Disco Village where dancing with elves is encouraged. At the Reindeer Flying School Rudolph’s cousins Floss and Flurry will be learning to fly in time for Christmas Eve.

The Christmas Market will have stalls selling crafts and food by local traders.

Typically a visit to the Christmas Experience will take around two hours with some extra time for the market. Tickets are non-transferable and are for a booked time.

From 26 November – 23 December at weekends.

2pm – 8pm. Child £19.95 Adults £14.95 plus booking fee.

www.conifox.co.uk

Like this: Like Loading...