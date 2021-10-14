There were several written deputations to the Transport and Environment Committee when it met on Thursday.

Some of these also took the relatively new opportunity to speak to the committee at its virtual meeting as well as submitting their points in writing. We feel that it is worth repeating them here as all have valid points among their many words.

With regard to Item 7.1 four parties put forward their views in writing as well as New Town and Broughton Community Council (NTBCC) who chose only to speak to the meeting. Mike Birch of NTBCC called for an effective engagement process and asked for community councils to be included in the Active Travel Forum – which must also start meeting again – so that the decisions which the council makes are of enhanced quality.

Item 7.1 dealt with the Active Travel measures – Travelling Safely Update which makes multiple recommendations about keeping or removing the measures installed under Spaces for People since March 2020. For example on Broughton Street between Bellevue and Canonmills the recommendation is for “Reinstatement of the original road layout to the north of the Rodney Street junction planned in November 2021”.

Conversely on Longstone Road the recommendation is this: “Review completed June 2021. Council Action – Officers to engage with local residents and community representatives ahead of an ETRO to address resident parking pressure. (Local businesses will also be contacted prior to promoting an ETRO)”.

The committee is meeting today and will finalise which recommendations it adopts.

BEST Lanark Road cycle protest. Photo: © 2021, Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com

