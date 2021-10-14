The Lammermuir Festival announced its first Winter season of online concerts today (Thur. 14th Oct.) which are now available to book online at lammermuirfestival.co.uk

The return to live concerts at this year’s Lammermuir Festival in September was a magical and at times overwhelming experience, with incredible feedback from audiences and the press.

Jeremy Denk. Photo Robin Mitchell

The festival, aware that not everyone could make it to its stunning location in East Lothian this year, or were not yet ready to attend concerts, and that some concerts sold out, captured nine very special performances to release online through the winter.



These nine concerts from the festival include extraordinary performances by artist in residence Jeremy Denk as well as stellar music-making by guest ensembles The Gesualdo 6, Kaleidoscope Chamber Collective and the Dunedin Consort.

Three additional films created quietly alongside the festival in ‘secret places’ which show off the beauty of East Lothian but could never host a live performance underline the festival’s strapline, Beautiful Music in Beautiful Places.



In these, audiences near and far can access places rarely open to visitors while enjoying performances by baroque violinist Huw Daniel at Gosford House, guitarist Tom Beattie at Hailes Castle, and cellist Philip Higham in the family chapel at Lennoxlove House.

The Lammermuir Festival is in the process of contacting schools and care homes in East Lothian to offer this Winter Season of concerts for free.

Artistic Directors of Lammermuir Festival Hugh Macdonald and James Waters said: “It was incredible to bring audiences and musicians together in September and it created many wonderful moments and memories.

“We are delighted that some of these were captured on film which we can now share with audiences who we hope will join us over the dark winter months either to relive stunning music making or discover some of this year’s concerts for the first time.

Tim Beattie. Hailes Castle Concert. Photo David Lee



“Alongside the performances captured at this year’s Festival we recorded three magical, secret recitals in three gorgeous spots across the county which could never accommodate live audiences. They are beautiful atmospheric performances which we hope many people enjoy.

“We would like to thank EventScotland and Creative Scotland for their support in realising this series, and the many Friends, Benefactors and Supporters which give us the strength of support to bring such a high quality of artist to the festival for us all to enjoy.”

The Lammermuir Festival would like to thank Creative Scotland for its continuing support, EventScotland and the many supporters, trusts, foundations, benefactors and friends of the festival who make a festival of this scale and quality possible.

Tickets can be booked online at lammermuirfestival.co.uk

