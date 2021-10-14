Aldi is planning 100 new stores in the UK in the next two years and wants to create some of those in Edinburgh.

With an investment pot of £1.3 billion to spend in the next two years the retailer is to open one new store every week.

The company already has 920 UK stores but is now looking for town centre and edge of centre sites for development, and says it is looking in all areas of Edinburgh for suitable sites.

A site for a 20,000 square feet store with around 100 parking spaces is the ideal fit for the company. It also looks for sites on prominent main roads and with good visibility and access. Alongside the new stores the company will also require new distribution centres.

Richard Thornton, Communications Director at Aldi UK, said: “We’re continuing to gain even more customers – with over 60% of UK households shopping with Aldi in the last year.

“Our focus is on expanding our store estate, making sure Aldi is accessible to as many of these new shoppers across the country as possible. Looking ahead, we are excited to provide millions of new customers with access to Aldi’s award-winning quality and unbeatable value as we create even more places and more ways to shop with us.”

