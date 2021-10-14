The search is on for names to be added to the Wall of Honour at the new Meadowbank Sports Centre.

A space within the atrium in the new building has been reserved to honour any members of the public who have made significant contributions to Meadowbank’s past and legacy as a sport venue and community facility.

Edinburgh’s new Meadowbank will be one of the country’s top community sports centres when it opens and will feature some of the most state-of-the-art fitness facilities in the United Kingdom. The Centre is on track to open to the public before the end of the year with the Wall of Honour being added in the New Year.

Nominations must have a connection with Meadowbank and can be made in four categories:

Competitive Achievements – individuals who have medalled at a major senior championship within their sport. This includes Commonwealth, European, World or Olympic level events.

Community Service – individuals who have made significant contributions to sports, clubs and the Meadowbank community in a voluntary capacity.

Professional Service –individuals who were employed to work at Meadowbank Sports Centre for a significant period and contributed to the operation and development of the venue as a major training, sports, events, health and wellbeing, physical activity and community destination.

Special Contribution – individuals who do not meet elements of the above criteria but you feel are an outstanding individual who should be recognised on the Wall of Honour.

Communities, teams and individuals across Edinburgh have eight weeks to submit nominationsfor the Wall before the deadline of Friday 26 November. Final decisions will then be made by a selection panel.

Councillor Donald Wilson, Culture and Communities Convener for the City of Edinburgh Council, said: “As we prepare to open the brand new Meadowbank Sports Centre this is a wonderful way for the Capital’s citizens to pay a lasting tribute to the Meadowbank legacy and to outstanding individuals who have made a positive impact on sport in the city and gained national and international recognition for Edinburgh. Please help us celebrate the people of Edinburgh’s achievements by proposing a nominee now.”

Councillor Amy McNeese-Mechan, Culture and Communities Vice Convener for the City of Edinburgh Council, said: “Meadowbank has been an important part of Scotland’s sporting history for many years and the new development will build on this legacy. The Wall of Honour is an excellent opportunity to highlight what has gone before and will be added to over the years as the new sports centre takes its place as an important venue for Edinburgh’s sporting future. We want to hear from the people of Edinburgh on who has inspired them over the years and deserves to be recognised and celebrated for years to come.”

Nominations can be made online through the Council’s Consultation Hub and must be received no later than Friday 26 November 2021.

The old track at Meadowbank

