Two more energy firms, Pure Planet and Colorado Energy, have ceased trading.

Customers of both companies will be moved to new suppliers and will not lose any money owed to them.

Scotland’s national advice service Advice Direct Scotland, which runs energyadvice.scot, has advised consumers not to do anything until they are automatically transferred to a new supplier chosen by regulator Ofgem.

With several smaller firms going bust, Advice Direct Scotland has a dedicated webpage with advice at www.energyadvice.scot/energysupplier.

Anyone in Scotland with concerns can contact energyadvice.scot for free, impartial and practical advice by visiting www.energyadvice.scot, or calling 0808 196 8660 between 9am and 5pm, Monday to Friday.

Colin Mathieson, spokesperson for Advice Direct Scotland, said:“The collapse of two more suppliers will have an impact on thousands of Scots consumers, who will now be transferred to a new supplier.

“But there will be no loss of energy supply or money owed to customers.

“The key advice is to do nothing until Ofgem switches those customers to a new supplier.

