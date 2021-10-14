Fort Kinnaird is advertising more than 30 job roles on its website, with vacancies available across retailers, restaurants and facilities.

There is a selection of part-time, temporary and full-time positions available in different stores – ranging from beauty therapists and retail customer advisors to chefs and security officers.

Liam Smith, centre director at Fort Kinnaird, said: “It’s been a really positive time for us and our retailers since we’ve reopened. With new brands coming to the centre in the next few months, it’s great to see such a variety of roles available via our partners at the Recruitment & Skills Centre based at Fort Kinnaird. We’re looking forward to bringing even more job opportunities to the city.”

Here’s a selection of some of the opportunities available.

ProCook

If you’re a customer focused and target oriented team player with an interest in cooking, ProCook is a recruiting for a number of roles at its newly opened Fort Kinnaird store. In return for providing excellent customer service and exceeding sales targets, you’ll receive fantastic company benefits, with opportunities for development and performance related progression.

Current vacancies: Deputy Managers (closes 29 October), Temporary Christmas Staff (closes 30 November 2021), Sales Advisors (closes 24 November),

You can find out more and apply here.

MAC (Boots)

Beauty lovers, this is the job for you! The MAC store within Boots at Fort Kinnaird is looking for a Retail Manager. You’ll be responsible for all areas of your business, inspiring your team day in and day out in a fast-paced environment to deliver world-class customer experience.

If you’re a commercially minded, inspirational leader with a knack for creating a real buzz around sales and artistry, you can apply for the role via the Estee Lauder website.

Three

Three’s Fort Kinnaird store is looking for friendly and ambitious individuals to join its award-winning retail team as a Customer Advisor. There will be lots of opportunities to develop and show your drive to succeed in an environment that supports and prepares you for the next level of your career.

The current vacancies available are full-time and part-time (12 hours per week) Retail Customer Advisors, with vacancies closing on 2nd November. You can find more and apply here.

PizzaExpress

If you’ve got a passion for high standards, food or just an interest in learning, PizzaExpress can help you develop a career where the sky’s the limit.

PizzaExpress opened its first restaurant over 50 years ago. Over 600 restaurants later, its passion to create hand crafted authentic pizza remains the same.

There are plenty of ways to progress your career into senior kitchen, supervisory or management roles and lots of opportunity to earn more, with plenty of benefits too.

The current vacancies available include part-time Front of House Support Team (closing date 17 October).

Find out more and apply here.

For the latest job vacancies at Fort Kinnaird and further guidance, please visit www.rscfortkinnaird.co.uk

