Glasgow Tigers carry a massive 22-point lead into Friday’s SGB Championship play-off, semi-final, second-leg at Armadale (tapes-up 7.30pm) after a commanding 56-34 first-leg victory in the West of Scotland.

Tigers were 29-19 ahead after eight heats and increased their advantage towards the end of the meeting.

Former Edinburgh skipper Craig Cook (pictured) top scored with 15 points for the home side and Sam Jensen was next best with nine.

Skipper Sam Masters the main man for Monarchs with 11 points. Josh Pickering scored ten points for the Edinburgh combine but Richie Worrall, so often a key man for Monarchs this term, only claimed four points.

