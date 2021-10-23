Rory Schlein has been a favourite of Edinburgh Monarchs fans since starting his glittering British speedway career at the West Lothian club.

But the Aussie-born racer could have made a decisive blow to keep Poole Pirates on course for an SGB Championship play-off and Knockout Cup double.

The 37-year-old, who is retiring at the end of this season, powered home in Heat 12 with Benjamin Basso in second place to record a 5-1 and take the visitors 37-34 ahead in a tight Knockout Cup Final, first-leg, match.

Poole star Danny King won the next race with former Monarchs star Steve Worrall in third position for a 4-2 to extend Poole’s advantage to 41-36.

The final two heats were drawn 3-3 to leave the English combine 47-42 winners on the day with King and Basso top scoring with 13 points.

Richie Worrall, the twin brother of Poole’s Steve Worrall, was best for Monarchs with 11 points and skipper Sam Masters claimed ten points.

Monarchs travel to Dorset on Wednesday (7.30pm) for the second-leg in the Knockout Cup Final and it will take a massive effort to eclipse Pirates on their own shale.

And Poole meet Glasgow Tigers in the SGB Championship Final on Tuesday in the West of Scotland (7.30pm) and at Poole on Friday (October 29, 7.30pm).

RESULT: Knockout Cup Final, first-leg: Edinburgh Monarchs 42, Poole Pirates 47

