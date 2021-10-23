Scotland’s dreams of squeezing into next year’s women’s World Cup in The Netherlands and Spain were shattered underneath the Italian sun.

The Tartan Hearts battled to a 0-0 scoreline at the end of regular time but lost 3-1 in the penalty shootout to Wales ranked No 26 in the world, four places below the Scots.

In truth, Wales had more of the possession during normal time with Scotland hemmed into their own half for much of the third and fourth quarters.

The Scots had a golden chance to sneak a result when they were awarded a penalty corner with three minutes remaining, but they failed to capitalise.

Then goalkeeper Amy Gibson had to make two saves as the clock ticked down and the Welsh piled on the pressure but the scoreline remained deadlocked.

Scotland now play Belarus ranked No 21 in the world in the third and fourth place play-off while Wales square-up to Ireland, ranked No 8, in the final.

RESULT: World Cup qualifiers: semi-final: Wales 0, Scotland 0 (Wales win shootout 3-1) (in Pisa, Italy)

PICTURE: Sarah Robertson, a key figure in the Scotland squad

