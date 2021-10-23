Hibs suffered their third successive defeat after another lacklustre performance at Pittodrie where they failed to create any notable chances in the 97-minutes.

Head coach Jack Ross makes four changes to the team that lost to Dundee United last weekend.

Scottish Premiership – Hibernian v Dundee Utd Easter Road Stadium, Edinburgh, Midlothian, UK. 24/11/2020. Hibs play host to Dundee Utd in the Scottish Premier League at Easter road, Edinburgh. Pic shows: An unusually animated HibsÕ Head coach, Jack Ross. Credit: Ian Jacobs

Jamie Gullan came in for just his second Premiership starting alongside Darren McGregor, Lewis Stevenson and Paul McGinn, as Nathan Wood, Josh Doig, Scott Allan and Jamie Murphy all drop to bench.

Hibs started in a 3-5-2 formation with Chris Cadden and Stevenson acting as wing-backs.

Aberdeen took the lead just before the half-hour mark. Scott Brown’s pass found Calvin Ramsay and the young full-back sent a fine cut-back into the path of American striker Christian Ramirez who hit the net with a superb half-volley.

Moments later Ramsay suffered an injury and was replaced by Jonny Hayes.

A pinpoint cross from Stevenson found Martin Boyle but his shot from the edge of the area deflected inches wide of the post.

Declan Gallagher then picked up an hamstring injury and was replaced by on-loan Newcastle United player Matty Longstaff.

Marley Watkins almost doubled Dons’ advantage with a low strike which flew just wide of the far post.

Longstaff was booked seconds before the break for a foul on McGinn but Boyle’s free-kick floated into the arms of the Aberdeen keeper.

Allan replaced Gullan on the hour mark then moments later Murphy’s low cross from the left was just missed by Kevin Nisbet.

An Allan cross led to a head knock on Joe Lewis who clattered into one of his teammates and it looked as though he would be replaced by elected to play on.

His treatment led to seven minutes of added time but the only incident of note was a red card for McGregor for lashing out at Longstaff who appeared to be holding his jersey.

Aberdeen: Lewis, Ramsay, McCrorie, Gallagher, Bates, Ojo, Ferguson, Brown, Hedges, Watkins, Ramirez. Substitutes: Woods, McGinn, Emmanuel-Thomas, McGeouch, Hayes, Samuels, Longstaff.

Hibs: Macey, McGinn, McGregor, Hanlon, Cadden, Doyle-Hayes, Newell, Stevenson, Boyle, Gullan, Nisbet. Substitutes: Dabrowski, Doig, Wright, Wood, Gogic, Murphy, Allan.

Like this: Like Loading...