Swimmers are invited to turn up at Portobello Beach on Sunday morning wearing their spookiest swimming costumes.

There will be prizes for the scariest swimsuit, and Halloween-themed hot drinks and terrifying treats served in Bellfield Hall afterwards to warm up.

The swim is being held to launch the book The Art of Wild Swimming by local authors, Anna Deacon and Vicky Allen.

The focus of the book is on sustainability, responsible tourism and community building across Scotland and showcases over a hundred of the most invigorating and rewarding wild swim spots around the country.

From the peaty lochs of the Cairngorms to the beautiful gem that is ‘Porty’ beach with the chance to spot the porpoises and even a whale in the Forth, the book is full of hidden gems, windswept beaches and perfect ponds.

Author Anna Deacon said: “We’re encouraging everyone to come along to experience the bewitching benefits of a spooktacular wild swim.

“The perfect swim is a matter of finding the right place, knowing how to be safe, sourcing the appropriate kit and maybe even finding the nicest spot for a warm-up cuppa and cake afterwards.

“We have been privileged to work with passionate swim enthusiasts across the UK to tap into their knowledge and to select the best wild swimming spots. The Art of Wild Swimming: Scotland aims to be the ultimate guide as to how to be the safest, most joyous and invigorated wild swimmer you can be – and where to do it.”

Wild swimming has had a renaissance over the period of lockdown with a reported 300% surge in popularity.

Published by Black & White Publishing, The Art of Wild Swimming: Scotland will be published on 26 October 2021.

WHERE: Gather on the beach outside Portobello Swim Baths. Swimmers should note that there will be photographers present.

WHEN: Sunday 31 October, 2021

TIME: 10am – 12noon

Like this: Like Loading...