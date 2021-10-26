Edinburgh-based Jimmy Martin Travel has acquired Frutin Travel, where he began his career more than 40 years ago as the ‘brochure boy’. The acquisition is part of expansion plans to develop and grow his travel agency’s reach across the city.

For agency owner Jimmy Martin, it’s a full circle move as he previously worked at Frutin Travel in Leith prior to setting up Jimmy Martin Travel in Stockbridge 20 years ago. He describes his career development at Frutin as working from ‘brochure boy to unofficial MD’. As part of the take-over of Frutin Travel, partner, Emma Morrice, will become part of the Jimmy Martin team at their Raeburn Place offices.

Jimmy Martin and his team welcome Emma Morrice to the expanded business.

Jimmy Martin said: “Frutin Travel has always been dear to my heart and to be expanding with this acquisition, following 18 months of the most challenging times the travel industry has ever faced, cements our faith in our future business growth.

“Emma brings with her a specialism in last minute beach holidays which will expand our holiday portfolio for clients. She also has a deep knowledge of America, South East Asia, Vietnam and Cambodia, which will enhance the advice we give to our existing client base who enjoy long haul travel with an element of adventure.”

Emma Morrice said: “I am delighted to be joining such a proactive and professional agency which is exhibiting strong recovery from the pandemic. Having previously worked with Jimmy and Richard from Jimmy Martin Travel, it seems like a natural and seamless move for the resources of the two businesses to come together with Jimmy Martin Travel’s acquisition of Frutin.”

According to a Statista survey, 83% of worldwide travel companies either reduced staff or laid off employees as a result of Coronavirus. But, Jimmy Martin Travel, which recently won the title of Small Agency of The Year in the Agent Achievement Awards (for the third successive year), is finding that existing clients are returning to international travel following more than a year of staying at home. At the same time, his travel agency is attracting a whole new sector of clients.

Jimmy said: “Anyone who booked their holiday online and experienced hours on hold trying in vain to secure a refund or a credit for their trip during Covid knows what a challenging, stressful experience that was. So, in the days where DIY digital holiday booking tools abound, travellers are turning their back on these and opting for the advice and safety net which only a travel professional can provide. People are seeking a ‘high touch’ service to help them navigate fast changing protocols, border restrictions and amended airline schedules.”

More about Jimmy Martin Travel can be found at www.jimmymartintravel.com.

