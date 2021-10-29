Shock-troops Dunfermline Carnegie sit at the top of the men’s 12-strong Premiership in their first ever season in the top flight thanks to four wins, a draw and two defeats.

Coach Steven Glass’ men on Saturday host Clydesdale (Woodmill High, Dunfermline, 13.30) who have won their last two games to move into third spot.

Second-placed Grange, meanwhile, travel to second-bottom Grove Menzieshill (Dawson Park, Dundee, 12.20) while fourth-placed Wildcats are at Kelburne who are seventh (Glasgow National Hockey Centre, 12.20).

Sixth-placed Edinburgh University travel to face city rivals Inverleith (Mary Erskine’s School, 15.00) clash and it is a several weeks since the students last played because of international commitments. Inverleith lost 6-3 to Grange last weekend and dropped from second to fifth in the table.

Watsonians are undefeated after three games to be in eighth position and a home win against tenth-placed Hillhead at Peffermill (no time given) could push them close to the top six.

Uddingston, who are ninth, have drawn their last two fixtures and eye the visit of bottom-markers Dundee Wanderers (Uddingston Cricket and Sports Club, 13.30) to claim a confidence-boosting victory.

The Tayside team have failed to record a point in seven outings and have scored only six goals and lost 39.

The only fixture tomorrow (Sunday) is Grange hosting Western (Fettes College, 16.00)

