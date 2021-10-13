Public Health Scotland publishes the latest data on Covid-19 in Scotland each day. The figures are set out in our table below.

The newest figures setting out the number of weekly deaths from Covid-19 have also been issued by National Records of Scotland. These show for the twentieth week in a row excess deaths above the five year average. This is the highest level of excess deaths – 315 this week – since the first week of the year.

The UK traffic light system for international travel has been scrapped and now a destination is either on the red list or not from last Monday. Fully vaccinated adults over 18 from over 50 countries can come to the UK without any testing requirements except for one single test taken two days after arrival. This also includes under 18s who are unvaccinated.

You can find the red list of countries – anyone arriving from there must go into a quarantine hotel or take tests – on the UK Government website here.

Scotland has now moved beyond Level 0 but the legal requirement for wearing masks in indoor settings is to be retained largely as it has been.

Any figures marked with * are affected by IT or other reporting issues.

DATE DAILY CASES LOTHIAN NEW TESTS TEST POSITIVITY RATE DEATHS REPORTED TODAY DEATH STATISTICS ACCORDING TO DAILY MEASUREMENT ICU HOSPITAL POSITIVE CASES DURING PANDEMIC FIRST DOSES OF VACCINE IN LAST DAY SECOND DOSES OF VACCINE IN LAST DAY NUMBER OF PEOPLE WHO HAVE HAD FIRST DOSE NUMBER OF PEOPLE WHO HAVE HAD BOTH DOSES 13 October 2021 2,581 411 35,728 7.7% 30 8,849 51 918 597,199 4,372 2,284 4,270,126 3,868,656 12 October 2021 1,908 345 19,394 10.5% 27 8,819 51 935 594,623 4,631 1,702 4,265,755 3,866,372 11 October 2021 2,297 378 21,229 11.4% 0 8,792 56 933 592,721 7,359 2,771 4,261,124 3,864,670 10 October 2021 2,363 406 29,419 8.7% 1 8,792 54 935 590,424 9 October 2021 2,417 31,935 8.1% 18 61 943 588,062 8 October 2021 2,627 35,891 7.9% 16 8,773 585,647 7 October 2021 2,691 398 42,191 6.8% 39 8,760 69 980 583,019 4,936 2,205 4,235,075 3,854,847 6 October 2021 3,055 422 46,892 6.9% 34 8,721 68 988 580,332 5,492 2,451 4,229,178 3,852,067 5 October 2021 2,056 287 21,358 10.3% 21 8,687 65 998 577,282 5,779 2,538 4,223,719 3,849,656 4 October 2021 1,760 244 19,959 9.4% 0 8,666 67 1,001 575,231 9,394 1,938 4,217,940 3,847,118 3 October 2021 2,040 265 28,673 7.7% 1 8,666 71 965 573,471 8,822 2,180 4,208,546 3,845,180 2 October 2021 2,515 410 37,128 7.3% 17 8,665 66 965 5,512 2,749 4,199,724 3,843,000 1 October 2021 2,693 385 40,540 7.2% 8,648 34 983 568,916 4,511 2,562 4,194,212 3,840,251

Deaths involving COVID-19 Week 40: 4 – 10 October, 2021

As at 10 October, 11,262 deaths have been registered in Scotland where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate, according to statistics published today by National Records of Scotland (NRS).

In the week 4 – 10 October, 126 deaths were registered that mentioned Covid-19 on the death certificate, 17 less than last week.

26 deaths were of people aged under 65, 24 were people aged 65-74 and there were 76 deaths of people aged 75 or over. 82 deaths were male, 44 were female.

98 deaths were in hospitals, 19 were in care homes and 9 were at home or a non-institutional setting.

Glasgow City (14 deaths), West Dunbartonshire (10 deaths) and West Lothian (9 deaths) had the highest numbers of deaths at council level. In total, 24 (out of 32) council areas had at least one death involving Covid-19 last week.

The number of deaths from all causes registered in Scotland in this week was 1,353 – 315, or 30%, more than the five year average.

There has been 1 further death where the underlying cause was adverse effects of the COVID-19 vaccine. This takes the total to 5. By 30 September 2021 statistics from Public Health Scotland state that 4.2 million people had been given at least one vaccine dose.

Pete Whitehouse, Director of Statistical Services, said: “The latest figures show that last week there were 126 deaths where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate. This is 17 fewer deaths than last week.

“With 1,353 deaths from all causes this week, this is now the 20th consecutive week with excess deaths above the five year average and is the highest level of excess deaths (315 this week) since week 1 (4 – 10 January) of 2021.”

DATE DAILY CASES LOTHIAN NEW TESTS TEST POSITIVITY RATE DEATHS REPORTED TODAY DEATH STATISTICS ACCORDING TO DAILY MEASUREMENT ICU HOSPITAL POSITIVE CASES DURING PANDEMIC FIRST DOSES OF VACCINE IN LAST DAY SECOND DOSES OF VACCINE IN LAST DAY NUMBER OF PEOPLE WHO HAVE HAD FIRST DOSE NUMBER OF PEOPLE WHO HAVE HAD BOTH DOSES 29 September 2021 2,997 420 42,361 7.6% 28 8,579 71 1,020 563,326 1,827 2,493 4,186,743 3,835,013 28 September 2021 2,370 360 23,901 10.6% 16 8,551 73 1,027 560,334 n/a n/a 4,184,574 3,832,498 27 September 2021 2,069 340 23,553 9.5% 1 8,535 76 1,023 557,970 4,785 2,771 4,181,617 3,829,881 26 September 2021 2,556 380 30,652 8.9% 2 8,534 78 1,004 555,901 4,259 3,036 4,153,754 3,827,054 25 September 2021 3,261 18 24 September 2021 3,667 566 46,217 8.5% 50 8,514 79 1,011 550,090 2,222 1,754 4,168,278 3,820,182 23 September 2021 4,024 8% 37 8,464 86 1,057 546,426 4,166,056 3,818,428 22 September 2021 3,598 454 49,597 7.8% 31 8,427 82 1,076 542,411 2,400 2,360 4,163,235 3,815,907 21 September 2021 2,870* 389 26,593 11.7% 18 8,396 94 1,107 538,819 3,222 2,772 4,160,835 3,813,547 20 September 2021 2,917* 393 28,098 10.8% 0 8,378 97 1,088 535,955 2,565 3,795 4,157,613 3,810,775 19 September 2021 3,833* 9.1% 2 8,378 100 1,074 4,155,048 3,806,980 18 September 2021 6,116 930 73,358 9.0% 27 8,376 99 1,052 529,207 1,578 3,245 4,151,735 3,802,183 17 September 2021 5,529 829 60,077 9.9% 30 8,349 87 1,037 523,095 1,423 3,041 4,150,157 3,798,938 16 September 2021 n/a n/a n/a n/a 26 8,319 94 1,054 n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a 15 September 2021 4,917 768 57,383 9.2% 30 8,293 90 1,079 517,216 1,943 3,046 4,148,476 3,791,597 14 September 2021 3,375 541 31,837 11.4% 21 8,263 89 1,064 512,312 2,121 3,337 4,144,904 3,788,551 13 September 2021 4,241* 707 40,749* 11.3%* 0 8,242 90 1,048 508,882 2,167 7,753 4,142,783 3,785,214 12 September 2021 5,912 1,129 55,646 11.5% 0 8,242 88 1,019 504,650 2,906 8,141 4,140,616 3,777,461 11 September 2021 4,298 506 42,529 10.9% 10 8,242 83 985 498,745 2,381 6,953 4,137,710 3,769,320 10 September 2021 6,815 1,002 65,183 11.1% 22 8,232 82 977 494,457 1,723 5,030 4,135,329 3,762,367 9 September 2021 6,836 1,133 67,701 10.8% 12 8,210 87 928 487,654 2,765 7,570 4,133,606 3,757,337 8 September 2021 5,810 837 57,128 10.8% 17 8,198 82 883 480,824 2,349 6,731 4,130,841 3,749,767 7 September 2021 5,692 46,146 13.2% 16 8,181 77 805 2,735 6,064 4,128,998 3,742,826 6 September 2021 7,065 1,170 52,193 14.5% 0 8,165 71 771 469,341 4,301 9,993 4,126,263 3,736,762 5 September 2021 6,368 48,033 14.2% 3,726,769 4 September 2021 6,152 51,031 12.9% 11 58 670 4,117,147 3,717,587 3 September 2021 2 September 2021 17 1 September 2021 6,170 987 57,279 11.5% 9 8,127 59 629 436,688 2,396 10,305 4,108,804 3,691,066

Date Daily cases Lothian New tests Test positivity rate Deaths reported today Death statistics according to daily measurement ICU Hospital Positive cases during pandemic First doses of vaccine in last day Second doses of vaccine in last day Number of people who have had first dose Number of people who have had second dose 31 August 2021 6,029 947 43,512 14.9% 7 8,118 54 585 430,525 2,721 12,720 4,106,408 3,680,761 30 August 2021 3,893 628 29,281 14.1% 0 8,111 51 551 424,508 2,376 12,754 4,103,687 3,668,041 29 August 2021 7,113 1,110 55,543 13.5% 0 8,111 52 507 420,622 3,233 14,422 4,101,311 3,655,287 28 August 2021 5,858 866 43,450 14.2% 8 8,111 49 494 413,515 2,615 11,383 4,098,078 3,640,865 27 August 2021 6,835 1,217 50,493 14.2% 4 8,103 47 479 407,600 results delayed results delayed 4,095,463 3,629,482 26 August 2021 4,925 653 45,017 11.5% 14 8,099 47 426 400,842 3,401 14,258 4,092,295 3,617,687 25 August 2021 5,021 895 47,991 11.0% 5 8,085 44 391 395,918 3,342 16,284 4,088,894 3,603,429 24 August 2021 4,323 721 31,081 14.5% 10 8,080 43 364 390,908 2,854 15,103 4,085,552 3,587,145 23 August 2021 3,189 27,296 12.4% 0 8,070 41 356 386,591 3,202 15,095 4,082,698 3,572,042 22 August 2021 3,190 31,457 10.8% 0 8,070 34 338 383,403 3,941 15,239 4,079,496 3,556,947 21 August 2021 20 August 2021 3,613 36,295 10.6% 9 8,067 34 312 376,753 2,731 14,081 4,071,537 3,526,754 19 August 2021 18 August 2021 2,538 35,999 7.5% 10 8,051 39 324 369,779 4,283 16,069 4,065,970 3,498,257 17 August 2021 1,815 18,316 10.6% 9 8,041 40 338 367,241 3,205 14,371 4,061,687 3,482,188 16 August 2021 1,567 266 17,354 9.6% 0 8,032 39 337 365,427 3,640 17,916 4,058,482 3,467,817 15 August 2021 1,498 261 22,226 7.4% 0 8,032 40 331 363,860 4,831 18,839 4,054,842 3,449,901 14 August 2021 13 August 2021 1,542 246 25,581 6.6% 8 8,029 41 353 360,983 5,724 18,151 4,044,950 3,412,051 12 August 2021 11 August 2021 1,498 255 32,735 5.0% 10 8,013 42 356 357,917 4,941 17,721 4,034,420 3,375,524 10 August 2021 1,032 190 14,317 7.8% 11 8,003 40 352 356,419 2,652 15,747 4,029,479 3,357,803 9 August 2021 851 175 14,049 6.7% 0 7,992 42 356 355,388 1,975 18,590 4,026,827 3,342,056 8 August 2021 1,240 40 360 7 August 2021 1,386 24,025 6.3% 9 41 359 4.022,914 3,305,325 6 August 2021 1,250

185 5.5% 7 7,983 54 367 2,209 17,266 4,020,712 3,286,153 5 August 2021 1,381 290 30,788 4.9% 11 7,976 55 381 350,667 2,185 19,353 4,018,503 3,268,887 4 August 2021 1271 206 29,257 4.7% 13 7,965 58 383 349,286 2,114 18,291 4,016,326 3,249,622 3 August 2021 1,016 196 13,704 8.1% 9 7,952 61 406 348,018 4,014,212 3,231,331 2 August 2021 799 166 13,807 6.5% 1 7,943 60 407 347,005 4,012,496 3,214,801 1 August 2021 1,034 164 21,046 5.4% 3 7,942 62 422 346,206 4,011,060 3,197,899

Beyond Level 0

The legal requirement for physical distancing and limits on gatherings has been removed from Monday 9 August when all venues across Scotland are able to re-open.

Some protective measures will stay in place such as the use of face coverings indoors and the collection of contact details as part of Test and Protect. Capacity limits of 2000 people indoors and 5000 people outdoors will also remain in place although some exceptions may be possible on a case by case basis. These will be reviewed on a three weekly basis to ensure they remain proportionate.

Adults identified as close contacts of someone who has tested positive for Covid-19 will also no longer be automatically required to self-isolate for 10 days from 9 August. Anyone who is double-vaccinated with at least two weeks passed since their second dose and who has no symptoms will be able to end self-isolation if they return a negative PCR test. The same conditions will also apply to anyone aged between five and 17 years old, even if they have not been vaccinated. The requirement to take a PCR test will not apply to children under the age of five.

Test and Protect will also implement revised guidance for under 18s. This means that the blanket isolation of whole classes in schools will no longer happen and a targeted approach, that only identifies children and young people who are higher risk close contacts, will be adopted. Fewer young people will have to self-isolate, and most will be asked to self-isolate for a much shorter period of time. To allow time to monitor the impacts of these changes, the majority of the mitigations that were in place in schools in the previous term will be retained for up to six weeks. This will help support a safe and sustainable return to education after the summer break.

While the gateway condition on vaccination has been met, with 92% of those over the age of 40 protected by two doses of the vaccine, there are still many more people who have not had the vaccine, cannot have it, or are not yet eligible for it. Invitations for vaccines are now going out to 12 to 17 year olds with specific health conditions that make them more vulnerable to Covid. This follows the recent advice from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation. The government expects to have offered first doses to this group by the end of August.

The JCVI has now recommended vaccination to young people aged 16 and 17.

