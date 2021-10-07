From Monday 11 October a total of 47 countries will be removed from the international travel red list.

The changes, which are the first since 4 October when the traffic light system was scrapped, have been agreed by the whole of the UK and reduce the red list to Peru, Ecuador, Colombia, Panama, Dominican Republic, Haiti and Venezuela.

There will be no need for fully vaccinated travellers from other countries to take pre-departure tests. Vaccine certificates from more countries will be recognised, and no evidence of negative tests will be required before people travel to Scotland and there will be no need for isolation on arrival. Vaccine certificates from 37 more countries will be recognised as well as those issued under the UN vaccination programme.

Transport Minister Graeme Dey said: “This change to travel restrictions recognises the success of The Scottish Government’s vaccination programme.

“It’s important we continue to exercise caution which is why a red list of countries will be retained, carefully monitored and updated following a review at regular intervals. If evidence and circumstances change, we will not hesitate to reintroduce restrictions to protect public health in Scotland.

“But the steps we are seeing now pave the way for growth in the travel and tourism sector who we have listened very carefully to and engaged with widely on throughout this difficult period.”

Scotland will also align with the post arrival testing regime which is to be set up by the UK Government.

