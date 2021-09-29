LAST CHANCE TO VOTE FOR EDINBURGH HEROES IN MAJOR AWARDS



There are just a few days left to cast your vote to help an Edinburgh homeless charity win the ‘Project of the Year’ trophy at this year’s National Lottery Awards.

The National Lottery Awards celebrate the people and projects all over the UK who do extraordinary things with the help of National Lottery funding each year.

Turn The Tables is an Edinburgh-based social enterprise with a mission to use DJing to change the lives of people affected by homelessness. The project provides training from beginner to professional, with the programme culminating in a live stream performance. Some recent graduates of the project have done so well they have been offered positions as Turn The Tables resident DJs and have been booked to perform at major events including the recent Riverside Music Festival in Glasgow.

Since voting for The National Lottery Project of the Year category opened on 6 September, thousands of votes have been cast from across the UK for the 17 finalists to help decide this year’s winner.

But the 4 October deadline for voting is fast approaching.

At the end of the four-week voting window, the finalist with the most votes will be crowned the National Lottery’s 2021 Project of the Year.

The winning project will receive a £3,000 cash prize, along with an iconic National Lottery trophy to commemorate the achievement.

Robbie Tolson, founder of Turn The Tables, said: “We are so proud of all the people involved in this project and the positive changes being made by so many. To be recognised for that is an honour and we really hope people will get behind us and give us their vote.”

Jonathan Tuchner, from the National Lottery, said: “The past 18 months have been tough for all of us, so it’s truly inspiring to see so many projects and volunteers still putting in the time to make a positive difference in their communities.

“Thanks to National Lottery players, more than £30 million goes to good causes across the country every week, making vital projects like these possible.

“Don’t forget to make your voice heard by voting for your Project of the Year in the National Lottery Awards – with your help, they could be a winner.”

To cast your vote, visit the National Lottery Awards webpage at https://lotterygoodcauses.org.uk/awards. Voting closes at 5pm on 4 October.

