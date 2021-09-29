The latest Euan’s Guide Access Survey is live and open to comments from the public from today.

The 7th survey will measure the impact of lockdown on disabled access provision in the UK. It will ask anyone who has had to consider disabled access to share their opinions.

It is considered by the charity to be even more important this year as the pandemic begins to pass.

This is the largest survey of its kind and is being supported by Motability Operations for the first time.

Euan MacDonald, co-founder of Euan’s Guide, said: “This survey is extremely important in establishing how the disruption of 2020-21 has affected disabled people, their families, friends and carers and whether the pandemic has pushed back the progress of accessibility. It’s vital that anyone who has had to consider disabled access makes their voice heard on what the impact of Covid has been on accessibility.

“We are looking forward to working with Motability Operations to amplify the voices and experiences of disabled people.”

Delia Ray, Head of Marketing at Motability Operations, said: “We’re pleased to be working with Euan’s Guide to give our customers the chance to share their views on how accessible they find daily life. Since lockdown restrictions have eased, we all want to get out safely and having reliable accessibility information builds confidence and helps everyone to enjoy the benefits of getting out and about.

“We hope our customers will share their thoughts and feedback to ensure that accessibility continues to be a priority for venues across the UK.”

Previous surveys found that historic castles were more accessible than pubs and that an overwhelming 93% of people who replied said they had to get disabled access information before visiting somewhere new.

The Euan’s Guide Access Survey supported by Motability Operations is now live. Tell them your thoughts and take part now by visiting www.EuansGuide.com/AccessSurvey.

Euan’s Guide was founded in 2013 by Euan MacDonald MBE, a powerchair user, and his sister Kiki, after Euan was diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease and a lack of disabled access made everyday experiences stressful. Having access to good quality disabled access information inspires confidence and removes the fear of the unknown. It breaks down the barriers of exclusion and makes it easier for disabled people to find great places to go.

