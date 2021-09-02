The What the Fork Monarchs and Birmingham Brummies are both in contention for play-off places and both are in desperate need of points.

But Monarchs will be minus Richie Worrall (cracked finger) following his crash last month. Richard Lawson was picked as a guest but he pulled out for reasons that the club accept. So it will be rider replacement once again with the lack of other suitable guests.

Birmingham also use rider replacement for Valentin Grobauer and Monarchs track their two new teenage signings, Anders Rowe and Drew Kemp.

They are expected to strengthen the bottom end of the team and Kemp, who failed to score on his guest appearance against Poole last week, said: “I felt I learnt a lot riding Armadale last week and it’s a track that I can definitely improve on. It’s good to go to a team which could win something this year and I hope I can add something to the team.”

Brummies’ top two of Erik Riss (pictured in the Armadale pits), who is a former Monarchs captain, and ex-Glasgow Tigers star, Chris Harris, are a threat but Monarchs’ team manager, Alex Harkess, said: “If we get a good contribution from everyone we will be fine.”

Friday’s match will be live streamed, however the stream will be available only to those out with a 25 mile radius of the track. Anyone within that limit but unable to attend should email info@edinburghmonarchs.co.uk

WHAT THE FORK MONARCHS: Sam Masters (capt), Anders Rowe, Kye Thomson, Josh Pickering, Rider replacement for Richie Worrall, Drew Kemp, Nathan Greaves.

EDWARDS PLUMBING BRUMMIES: Chris Harris (capt), rider replacement for Valentin Grobauer, James Shanes, Ashley Morris, Erik Riss, Paco Castagna, Jack Thomas.

