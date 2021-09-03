Play-off chasing Edinburgh Monarchs battled back from six points behind with two races remaining to snatch a 45-45 draw with lowly Birmingham Brummies at Armadale.

The home side trailed 42-36 after Heat 13 but Josh Pickering and new signing Drew Kemp collected a 5-1 in Heat 14 and skipper Sam Masters (pictured) won the final race with Pickering third for 4-2 to level.

Aussie-born Masters top scored for the home side with 15 points from six outings while ex-Glasgow Tigers racer Chris Harris and Reserve Jack Thomas both scored ten points.

Monarchs were also dealt a new blow in their bid to claim a slot in the end-of-season play-offs when 23-year-old Nathan Greaves confirmed he was retiring from the sport with immediate effect.

The Sheffield-born racer was replaced by Archie Freeman in the SGB Championship fixture against Birmingham Brummies.

Elsewhere, Steve Worrall and Danny King powered to 12 points each as Glasgow Tigers’ SGB Championship hopes suffered a blow.

The pair helped league pace-setters Poole Pirates to a 56-34 victory with Craig Cook top scoring for Tigers with eight points.

RESULTS: SGB Championship: Edinburgh Monarchs 45, Birmingham Brummies 45; Poole Pirates 56, Glasgow Tigers 34

