In Edinburgh last year 19% of the population was made up of non-British nationals, which is just behind Aberdeen with a corresponding figure of 20%.

National Records of Scotland (NRS) have reported that 8% of the population in Scotland last year – 406,000 people – were estimated to be non-British nationals.

The statistics show that 61% of non-British nationals living in the country in 2020 were from the EU, with Poland the most common nationality accounting for a fifth of the non-British population. There were 92,000 Polish nationals living in Scotland last year.

The Annual Population Survey has been published on the NRS website, and there is a caveat with the report as the sampling variability may lead to a degree of uncertainty, and a new weighting method has been used.

