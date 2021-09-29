Musselburgh’s annual fireworks display is returning with a bang – at a new location and with a new format.

A joint project between Musselburgh Common Good Fund and Musselburgh Racecourse will see the November 5 display move from Fisherrow Links to the racecourse.

The evening will be hosted by Forth 1 presenter Boogie in the Morning, there will be fairground rides, festoon lighting and the fireworks will be set to music. American themed street food, including hot dogs, candy floss, hot donuts and drinks, will also be available from a range of specialist vendors.

Admission to the event is free but will be limited to a 5,000 capacity, and in a bid to host an evening for the local community, only residents with an EH21 postcode can apply for tickets.

Funding to support the fireworks extravaganza will come from the Musselburgh Common Good Fund, with the racecourse contributing up to £10,000 and providing free use of the track facilities.

Musselburgh Racecourse general manager, Bill Farnsworth, said: “We are delighted to be working together with the Musselburgh Common Good Fund to host a Guy Fawkes fireworks display for the benefit of Honest Toun residents.

“With the event cancelled last year due to Covid, the time was right to rethink how we could put on an enjoyable and accessible event for the whole community. The racecourse is experienced in managing big events and the location is very convenient for many residents who will have plenty of space to make the most of the fantastic entertainments.”

East Lothian Depute Provost and member of the Musselburgh Common Good Fund, Andy Forrest, said: “The Musselburgh fireworks display is an event enjoyed by people of all ages and after the restrictions and challenges of the past 18 months it is so good to have something to look forward to. Moving the event back to the racecourse will provide better access for spectators on foot and by car, and will of course comply with the current government and health advice around public outdoor events.”

Forth 1 presenter Boogie, added: “I’m really looking forward to getting back Musselburgh Racecourse for this year’s fireworks display. This will be the first big event I’ve hosted since before the pandemic hit us in March 2020 and hopefully it’ll go with a bang!”

Details on how to apply for tickets for the event on Friday 5 November will be posted on the Musselburgh Racecourse website later this week.

