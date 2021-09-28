Bomb disposal experts have carried out a controlled explosion at Gypsy Brae following the discovery suspected ordnance items.
The discovery was made earlier today at a flat on Comely Bank Grove in Stockbridge.
A large area at the beach was cordoned off to allow the controlled explosion to be carried out.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 2.35pm on Tuesday, 28 September, we received a report of possible ordnance found with in a property on Comely Bank Street in Edinburgh.
“Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) are currently on scene. There is no risk to the wider public.”