Miller Homes Scotland has introduced its Home Safe campaign in Edinburgh, helping to keep children safe on their walk, cycle or scoot to and from school.

Miller Homes will be providing high-vis vests for parents and guardians to pick up from its three Edinburgh developments; Edgelaw, South Gilmerton Brae and Highbrae at Lang Loan.

In addition to wearing high-vis vests when travelling to school, Miller Homes is encouraging children and their guardians to familiarise themselves with Road Safety Scotland’s Green Cross Code. The guide includes tips on how children can navigate roads safely and outlines five simple steps children should take when crossing a road:

Find a safe place to cross. Stop just before you get to the kerb. Look all around for traffic and listen. If traffic is coming, let it pass. When it is safe, go straight across the road – do not run, keep looking and listening while you cross.

Lynsey Brown, Regional Sales Director for Miller Homes East, said: “We’re delighted to be launching Home Safe in the East of Scotland and hope it will go some way to helping children travel to and from school as safely as possible. With the darker nights only a few weeks away our high vis vests will make sure the children in the Edinburgh communities we build in stand-out on their walk or cycle to school, especially near busy roads. We are looking forward to seeing kids sporting their vests and enjoying a safe walk to and from school, no matter the weather.”

Suitable for all primary school children, the high vis vests will be available on a first come first serve basis and can be collected from the marketing suite at Edgelaw, South Gilmerton Brae and Highbrae at Lang Loan from Thursday to Monday, 10:30-5:30pm.

Educational resources to keep children safe on their walk to and from school can be accessed on Road Safety Scotland’s website here.

Download a PDF copy of the Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents’ Green Cross Code here.

Download a PDF copy of the Department for Transport’s Tales of the Road here.

