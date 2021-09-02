Canadian airline WestJet will operate a new route between Edinburgh and Toronto from summer 2022.

The service will fly three times a week between the cities in a first for the airline which has not operated from the capital before. The airline will use its fleet of Boeing 737 MAX aircraft.

Gordon Dewar, Chief Executive of Edinburgh Airport said: “We know there is huge interest in North America and Canada in particular, so welcoming a fantastic airline like WestJet to Edinburgh Airport is hugely exciting and we are glad to welcome them to Scotland’s capital.

“People are beginning to plan those family reunions and longed for holidays so we hope new additions where possible will held to satisfy that demand, and the route will also present a great opportunity to strengthen business links.

“We look forward to welcoming WestJet to Edinburgh and showing off our fantastic capital city and everything else that Scotland has to offer.”

John Weatherill, WestJet’s Chief Commercial Officer said: “We’re looking forward to welcoming Edinburgh to our international network and strengthening travel and tourism ties between our two countries.

“Whether travellers are looking to discover Edinburgh’s enchanting castles and cobbled streets or exploring the vibrance of Toronto and beyond, we’re committed to continuing to introduce new destinations and routes to our network.”

Minister for Transport Graeme Dey said: “I welcome WestJet’s commitment to Scotland and the launch of their new service to Toronto from Edinburgh Airport.

“It is encouraging to see airlines develop their connectivity with Scotland at this time. Canada is an important market for Scotland and I am sure this route will be welcomed by both business travellers and tourists in both our countries. I also welcome the use of WestJet’s latest generation aircraft that will help minimise carbon emissions.

“I wish WestJet and Edinburgh Airport every success with this route.”

Boeing 737 MAX aircraft in flight

