Public Health Scotland has published the latest data on Covid-19 in Scotland.
- There is a technical issue with the number of cases and vaccinations today but the number of people who have died is 26, and there have been 148 new hospital admissions in the last 24 hours. All figures announced tomorrow will include today’s numbers.
The Scottish Government has announced a vaccination programme for 12 to 15 year-olds which will begin next week after the Scottish Ministers accepted advice from the four UK Chief Medical Officers.
A dose of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine will be offered to all children and young people aged 12-15 who are not already covered by existing advice from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) in a move to reduce the disruption caused to education by Covid-19.
This group will be offered their injections in drop-in clinics and community settings followed by each young person receiving a letter inviting them to attend a community clinic.
The Chief Medical Officers say that education is important and that every effort should be taken to avoid disruption. Their view is that vaccination will help reduce transmission of Covid-19 in schools and will minimise longer term public health harm.
If you wish to see the figures up to 31 August for each day (with some highs and lows from the past few months) then please read below and also read this article here.
Scotland has now moved beyond Level 0 but the legal requirement for wearing masks in indoor settings is to be retained largely as it has been.
|DATE
|DAILY CASES
|LOTHIAN
|NEW TESTS
|TEST POSITIVITY RATE
|DEATHS REPORTED TODAY
|DEATH STATISTICS ACCORDING TO DAILY MEASUREMENT
|ICU
|HOSPITAL
|POSITIVE CASES DURING PANDEMIC
|FIRST DOSES OF VACCINE IN LAST DAY
|SECOND DOSES OF VACCINE IN LAST DAY
|NUMBER OF PEOPLE WHO HAVE HAD FIRST DOSE
|NUMBER OF PEOPLE WHO HAVE HAD BOTH DOSES
|16 September 2021
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|26
|8,319
|94
|1,054
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|15 September 2021
|4,917
|768
|57,383
|9.2%
|30
|8,293
|90
|1,079
|517,216
|1,943
|3,046
|4,148,476
|3,791,597
|14 September 2021
|3,375
|541
|31,837
|11.4%
|21
|8,263
|89
|1,064
|512,312
|2,121
|3,337
|4,144,904
|3,788,551
|13 September 2021
|4,241*
|707
|40,749*
|11.3%*
|0
|8,242
|90
|1,048
|508,882
|2,167
|7,753
|4,142,783
|3,785,214
|12 September 2021
|5,912
|1,129
|55,646
|11.5%
|0
|8,242
|88
|1,019
|504,650
|2,906
|8,141
|4,140,616
|3,777,461
|11 September 2021
|4,298
|506
|42,529
|10.9%
|10
|8,242
|83
|985
|498,745
|2,381
|6,953
|4,137,710
|3,769,320
|10 September 2021
|6,815
|1,002
|65,183
|11.1%
|22
|8,232
|82
|977
|494,457
|1,723
|5,030
|4,135,329
|3,762,367
|9 September 2021
|6,836
|1,133
|67,701
|10.8%
|12
|8,210
|87
|928
|487,654
|2,765
|7,570
|4,133,606
|3,757,337
|8 September 2021
|5,810
|837
|57,128
|10.8%
|17
|8,198
|82
|883
|480,824
|2,349
|6,731
|4,130,841
|3,749,767
|7 September 2021
|5,692
|46,146
|13.2%
|16
|8,181
|77
|805
|2,735
|6,064
|4,128,998
|3,742,826
|6 September 2021
|7,065
|1,170
|52,193
|14.5%
|0
|8,165
|71
|771
|469,341
|4,301
|9,993
|4,126,263
|3,736,762
|5 September 2021
|6,368
|48,033
|14.2%
|3,726,769
|4 September 2021
|6,152
|51,031
|12.9%
|11
|58
|670
|4,117,147
|3,717,587
|3 September 2021
|2 September 2021
|17
|1 September 2021
|6,170
|987
|57,279
|11.5%
|9
|8,127
|59
|629
|436,688
|2,396
|10,305
|4,108,804
|3,691,066
Deaths involving COVID-19 Week 36 – 6 to 12 September
National Records of Scotland issue these statistics weekly:
As at 12 September, 10,688 deaths have been registered in Scotland where the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) was mentioned on the death certificate, according to statistics published today by National Records of Scotland (NRS).
In the week 06 – 12 September, 76 deaths were registered that mentioned COVID-19 on the death certificate, an increase of 18 deaths from the previous week.
12 people who died were aged under 65, 13 were of people aged 65-74 and 51 were over 75. 48 people who died were male and 28 were female.
There were 8 deaths in both Glasgow City and in North Lanarkshire, 7 deaths in South Lanarkshire, 6 deaths in Dundee City, and 5 deaths in City of Edinburgh. In total, 26 council areas had at least one death involving COVID-19 last week.
Pete Whitehouse, Director of Statistical Services, said:
“Today’s NRS figures show that there were 76 deaths in Scotland last week where COVID-19 was mentioned on the death certificate, an increase of 18 deaths on the previous week.”
“Between March 2020 and August 2021, 93% of people who died with COVID had at least one pre-existing condition, the most common condition being dementia or Alzheimer’s disease.”
Beyond Level 0
The legal requirement for physical distancing and limits on gatherings has been removed from Monday 9 August when all venues across Scotland are able to re-open.
Some protective measures will stay in place such as the use of face coverings indoors and the collection of contact details as part of Test and Protect. Capacity limits of 2000 people indoors and 5000 people outdoors will also remain in place although some exceptions may be possible on a case by case basis. These will be reviewed on a three weekly basis to ensure they remain proportionate.
Adults identified as close contacts of someone who has tested positive for Covid-19 will also no longer be automatically required to self-isolate for 10 days from 9 August. Anyone who is double-vaccinated with at least two weeks passed since their second dose and who has no symptoms will be able to end self-isolation if they return a negative PCR test. The same conditions will also apply to anyone aged between five and 17 years old, even if they have not been vaccinated. The requirement to take a PCR test will not apply to children under the age of five.
Test and Protect will also implement revised guidance for under 18s. This means that the blanket isolation of whole classes in schools will no longer happen and a targeted approach, that only identifies children and young people who are higher risk close contacts, will be adopted. Fewer young people will have to self-isolate, and most will be asked to self-isolate for a much shorter period of time. To allow time to monitor the impacts of these changes, the majority of the mitigations that were in place in schools in the previous term will be retained for up to six weeks. This will help support a safe and sustainable return to education after the summer break.
While the gateway condition on vaccination has been met, with 92% of those over the age of 40 protected by two doses of the vaccine, there are still many more people who have not had the vaccine, cannot have it, or are not yet eligible for it. Invitations for vaccines are now going out to 12 to 17 year olds with specific health conditions that make them more vulnerable to Covid. This follows the recent advice from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation. The government expects to have offered first doses to this group by the end of August.
The JCVI has now recommended vaccination to young people aged 16 and 17.