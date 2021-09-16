Georgia Cécile will launch her debut album at The Queen’s Hall on 16 October 2021.

She will be joined on stage by an eleven piece orchestra with what she describes as “lush strings and a vivacious horns section”. Tickets available now.

The concert will mark the launch of highly anticipated debut album entitled “Only The Lover Sings” and will showcase a set of exquisitely crafted original songs from the album, fusing classic jazz and soul influences reminiscent of Duke Ellington and Nancy Wilson with a contemporary cinematic pop edge in the vein of Gregory Porter, Melody Gardot and Celeste.

Co-written and arranged with her pianist Euan Stevenson, the songs are vivid sensorial landscapes – poetic reflections on themes of love, loss, nurture and spiritual growth.

Cécile will be joined by her all-star band, including Stevenson at the helm on piano, Andrew Robb on bass and Max Popp on drums, alongside a lush string quartet featuring Katrina Lee, Kirsty Orton, Patsy Reid and Sonia Cromarty, and vivacious horn section featuring Ryan Quigley, Konrad Wiszniewski and Michael Owers.

The album is released on 17 September 2021. Details here.

