Dovecot Studios brings the work of internationally acclaimed Japanese textile designer Sudō Reiko to Scotland this autumn, with an innovative exhibition created in partnership with the Centre for Heritage Art and Textiles in Hong Kong and Japan House London.

‘Making Nuno: Visionary Japanese Textiles’ by Sudō Reiko will be brought to life with an installation by leading Tokyo technological designers Rhizomatiks

Featuring five large-scale installations combining NUNO textiles and art projections, the exhibition reveals how Sudō Reiko’s work pushes the boundaries of textile production. Sudō Reiko has been Design Director of leading textile design firm Nuno for over 30 years and is renowned for championing new methods of sustainable manufacturing with manufacturers from across Japan as well as working with unconventional materials and engineering techniques.

Trained as an industrial designer Sudō Reiko works with unusual combinations of diverse materials such as silk, hand-made washi (Japanese paper), nylon tape and thermoplastic, and technologies derived from Japanese hand craft traditions such as caustic burning, weaving and dying. Her designs feature in collections around the world, including MoMA in New York and the Victoria & Albert Museum, London.

The Dovecot exhibition installations highlight the manufacturing processes used in Reiko’s work; using a variety of thought-provoking processes from washi dyeing to chemical lace embroidery inspired by rolls of paper, each installation is accompanied by drawings and sketches, alongside raw materials and design prototypes.

Celia Joicey, Director of Dovecot, says, “We are delighted to bring the remarkable work of innovative Japanese textile designer Sudō Reiko to Scotland. Dovecot is committed to bringing world textiles to Scotland and to showcasing Scottish textiles internationally: and we know the immense creative talents of Sudō Reiko and artistic director Saitō Seiichi will be inspiring to our audiences.

“The themes of sustainability and regionality in NUNO textile manufacture are timely examples for UK textiles.”

Mr Nozomu Takaoka, Consul General of Japan in Edinburgh, comments, “This exhibition is borne of a partnership forged between Japan, Scotland, Hong Kong and London during lockdown.

“I am delighted that Dovecot’s collaboration with CHAT (Centre for Heritage Art and Textile) in Hong Kong, Japan House London and with Sudō Reiko and Nuno in Japan will bring this wonderful exhibition to Edinburgh and create a platform to support closer links and future collaboration between Scotland, the wider UK and Japan.”

Sudō Reiko, Textile Designer and Design Director of NUNO, says, “Japanese textiles are born of a long history, embracing both refined traditions of artistry and unparalleled high-tech materials. Since 1984, Nuno has collaborated with skilled local artisans all over Japan using a wide variety of different fibres and techniques to craft some 3,000 different textiles.

“Among these are the richly textured maku partitions that feature in the exhibition. Much more than a mere ‘curtain’, these textiles afford entry into a visionary realm with a uniquely Japanese essence. Please step inside and be transported into our weaving wonderland.

‘Making Nuno: Visionary Japanese Textiles’ by Sudō Reiko

Exhibition Dates Friday 17th September 2021 – Saturday 8th January 2022 Monday – Saturday, 10am – 5pm

Location 10 Infirmary Street, Edinburgh EH1 1LT

Making Nuno – Visionary Japanese Textiles, Dovecot Studios, Edinburgh, 16th Sept. 2021©2021 J.L.Preece

The exhibition is by CHAT Hong Kong, produced in association with Japan House London. It is supported by the Dovecot Foundation.

All images ©2021 J.L.Preece

