Conifox Adventure Park will welcome visitors back with a new £2 million indoor activity centre twhic includes an indoor play barn with soft play, a parenting room, three party rooms, café and a 200 seat function suite.

This will add to the business already generated by the outdoor space which has attractions for adults and children of all ages including a 9-hole footgolf course, go-karts, off-road tractors powered with pedals, a huge sandpit, trampolines, swings and rope bridge.

The new area extents to 35,700 square feet and hopes to attract wedding parties as well as families. The investment means that the business can provide up to 15 new jobs.







James Gammell, Director of Conifox Adventure Park said: “The events sector has had a particularly challenging time this past year or so, but we’ve been able to put much of this period to great use creating a really special environment for a wide range of users.

“Although the pandemic slowed some things down it has given us the opportunity to ensure we re-emerge stronger than before with a bigger and better range of attractions. We aim to quadruple the amount of business we do.

“Our main idea with the indoor facilities was to combat the Scottish weather, enhance the business opportunities and put us on the Scottish attraction map, offering an all-weather destination with national appeal – we’re only 20 mins from Edinburgh city centre and accessible to visitors from all over Scotland and the central belt.”

The park, which complies with the Visit Britain Covid 19 We’re Good To Go industry standard, is also available for MICE events, book and Christmas fairs, private events and 200-guest weddings.

“The space is adaptable and very versatile. We’re looking forward to welcoming a whole range of new visitors, as well as our returning guests who we’ve missed so much over the pandemic.”

Like this: Like Loading...