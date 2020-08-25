The family adventure park near Kirkliston has its VisitScotland We’re Good to Go accreditation and is keen to welcome visitors back.

James Gammell, director of Conifox is thrilled to see the park returned to its former pre-pandemic buzz. He said: “We are so excited to welcome our friends and family back to Conifox. Whether we are watching you speed around the pedal go-kart racetrack or peeking out from behind our fingers as you off-road on our pedal tractors, it is so wonderful to be reminded of the park as it should be; a kids – and adults! – wonderland!

“To ensure the safety of our guests and our staff, we are adhering to the strictest guidelines, so even if you are showing off your skills on the 9-hole footgolf course, jumping on the giant pillow, bouncing all over the trampolines or excavating the giant sand pit, you can feel content that your wellbeing – and your enjoyment – is our paramount concern.

“As a family run business, we are passionate not only about what we do, but also about delivering the absolute best in customer experience. No matter if you are 8 or 80 you are welcome here and we will do everything in our power to make it a day that stays with you as an everlasting, happy memory.”

Conifox is an adventure playground for adults and children. They have not yet opened the Stables Bistro yet, but they have a BBQ, coffee and tea available.

Pre book your tickets before you go online

Like this: Like Loading...