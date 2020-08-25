Greater numbers of motorists have been detected for a range of offences within the Lothians and Scottish Borders during the first quarter of 2020/21 according to the latest report.

Between April 1 and June 30 2020, the number of Road Traffic Act offences recorded rose by almost five per cent, to 1627. This is compared to the 1552 reported during the same period last year.

Police Scotland. Photo: Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com

During the COVID-19 lockdown, additional road policing patrols were deployed to monitor the division’s main arterial routes and this has resulted in a rise in the detection rate in relation to road traffic offences.

Chief Superintendent John McKenzie, Divisional Commander for the Lothians and Scottish Borders said: “Firstly, I want to thank officers and staff within the division for all of their outstanding work, which has been undertaken amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“As DCC Fiona Taylor stated, we must all resist the urge to make hasty conclusions about crime trends, given the unprecedented period of time during which this data was recorded.

“While COVID-19 has changed some of our working practices, our commitment to solving crimes and keeping the Lothians and Scottish Borders a safe place to live, work and visit remains constant.

“We will of course review any rises in criminal activity to respond pragmatically and proportionately. Where it is required, we will utilise the assistance of Police Scotland’s specialist units and departments as well as any relevant partners.

“We continue to build confidence in policing and I look forward to enhancing this confidence further through professional and dedicated policing within the division.”

