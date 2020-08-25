Police are appealing for the public’s help as part of our efforts to trace a 15 year old girl reported missing in Edinburgh.

Sofia Aslam was last seen in the Howdenhall area of Edinburgh around 1.30pm on Monday 24th August 2020 and there are concerns for her welfare.

Sofia is descried as 5 ft tall, medium build with long dark brown hair. She was wearing a long-sleeved purple top, black ripped jeans and was carrying a black bag.

Anyone who may have seen Sofia since this time, or who has any information on her whereabouts, is urged to contact Police Scotland via 101 quoting incident number 3889 of the 24th August 2020.

