The capital remains on alert as Storm Francis begins to cause disruption in parts of the country.

A yellow weather warning is in place until 6am tomorrow as heavy and persistent showers continue to fall.

Those travelling by road have been urged to take caution, while people using public transport have been asked to check their journey first.

The Forth Road Bridge has been closed to double-decker buses due to gusting winds.

Heavy rain has already been moving north, bringing around 15mm of rain in some areas.

Alerts have now been issued by the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) for 11 regions, with surface water expected to develop into flooding.

