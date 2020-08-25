No Hibs or Hearts players are in Steve Clarke’s first squad in over nine months as International football prepares for a welcome return.

A home clash against Israel at Hampden next month is followed up by a trip to take on Czech Republic in League B of the UEFA Nations League.

There are two new faces among the 24-man squad as Clarke calls upon QPR striker Lyndon Dykes and Livingston goalkeeper Robby McCrorie.

Kieran Tierney returns to the fold, joining Premier League defenders Andrew Robertson and Liam Cooper among the defensive ranks.

Rangers duo John McLaughlin and Ryan Jack are named, as are Motherwell defenders Stephen O’Donnell and Declan Gallagher.

Celtic’s Ryan Christie, Callum McGregor, James Forrest and Greg Taylor all keep their place having made the squad for the fixtures against Cyprus and Kazakhstan back in November.

Stuart Armstrong, John Fleck, John McGinn, Kenny McLean and Scott McTominay offer Clarke a wealth of options among the midfield, with forwards Oliver Burke, Oliver McBurnie and Lawrence Shankland all making the squad yet again.

Scotland squad

Goalkeepers

David Marshall (Derby County)

Robby McCrorie (Livingston)*

Jon McLaughlin (Rangers)

Defenders

Liam Cooper (Leeds United)

Declan Gallagher (Motherwell)

Scott McKenna (Aberdeen)

Stephen O’Donnell (Motherwell)

Liam Palmer (Sheffield Wednesday)

Andrew Robertson (Liverpool)

Greg Taylor (Celtic)

Kieran Tierney (Arsenal)

Midfielders

Stuart Armstrong (Southampton)

Ryan Christie (Celtic)

John Fleck (Sheffield United)

Ryan Jack (Rangers)

John McGinn (Aston Villa)

Callum McGregor (Celtic)

Kenny McLean (Norwich City)

Scott McTominay (Manchester United)

Forwards

Oliver Burke (West Bromwich Albion)

Lyndon Dykes (QPR)

James Forrest (Celtic)

Oliver McBurnie (Sheffield United)

Lawrence Shankland (Dundee United)

Like this: Like Loading...