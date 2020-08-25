The Scottish SPCA has issued an appeal after two kittens were found alone in woodlands in the Milton Bridge area of Penicuik.

Scotland’s animal welfare charity was alerted to the incident after a member of the public discovered the two male kittens while walking their dog at around 7.30am on 24 August.

Scottish SPCA animal rescue officer Nicola Andrews said “The kittens were found alone and soaking wet from the rain.

“The cats are young males aged approximately 10 weeks old and are very friendly and in good health so someone must be missing them.

“We’d like to find out who the kittens belong to. If anyone recognises them, please contact our confidential animal helpline on 03000 999 999.

