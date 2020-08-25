Lothian MSP Miles Briggs and Edinburgh councillor for Morningside, Nick Cook, who used to be the Conservative Group transport spokesman, have launched a campaign demanding that Edinburgh Council’s SNP/Labour administration immediately reopens Braid Road.

In May, the Council closed Braid Road under the Covid-19 emergency powers, a move which has led to strong protest from Cllr Cook.

He says that there may have been a case, during the early phases of lockdown, for a strict time limited closure of Braid Road to aid social distancing. He explains that it is clear that with many restrictions eased and children back at school, the road needs re-opened immediately to reduce inconvenience for residents and re-route the traffic that the closure has displaced to nearby streets, including outside South Morningside Primary School on Comiston Road.

Braid Road. Photo: Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com

The Edinburgh Conservatives have consistently voiced concerns at the impact of this closure, and many other aspects of the Spaces for People measures.

Lothian MSP, Miles Briggs, said:“It is clear to me from the number of local residents who I have been contacted by that Braid Road needs to be reopened without delay.

“As lockdown restrictions have eased and schools have returned, the level of traffic that these closures have created on Comiston Road is insufferable for commuters.

“Whatever political party you support, please sign now to add your support to this campaign to get Braid Road reopened.”

Edinburgh Councillor, Nick Cook, said: “In contrast to my Morningside ward colleagues who either dithered or waved their lycra aloft in support of the Braid Road closure, I have voiced robust concerns at the council’s bungled closure of Braid Road from the outset.

“The inconvenience to drivers, coupled with displaced traffic being funnelled outside South Morningside Primary School demands the Council finally listen to the public and reopen Braid Road immediately.”

We have approached the council for comment but we interviewed the Transport Convener when Braid Road was first closed. She is attending a full council meeting today which you can watch online.

Transport Convener Lesley Macinnes and Cllr Melanie Main at Braidburn Terrace where additional measures were put in place. Photo: Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com

