The newest restaurant on Hanover Street is introducing lighter smaller plates for summer with big, bold South American flavour.

Chef Scott Wyse is adding some Latin flair to the menu with ceviche and crude inspired by Nikkei cuisine in Peru, oyster with habanero and lime, and barbecued flatbread with whipped avocado and pomegranate pebre. There will also be mole from Oaxaca in Mexico and fresh mojo sauces inspired by Chile.

There is a small outdoor seating area to enjoy alfresco dining.



















Manager Mike Lynch, said: “As the summer nights get warmer, people start to crave smaller, lighter and fresher dishes that they can share around the table with friends and family.

“Available Wednesday to Sunday, our new ‘Latin Summer Festival’ menu offers a wide choice of small plates with big, bold Latin flavours.

“Not only can diners expect the typical styles and flavours that you may associate with South America, but they’ll also get the chance to appreciate and savour how other cultures have influenced them, such as the Japanese influence on Peru, known as Nikkei cuisine.

“Aperitivo-style drinks, cocktails inspired by South America, spritzes and Martinis served straight from the freezer and a special selection of Argentinian wines are also available from our sister venue, Superico Bar & Lounge at 99 Hanover Street.”

Superico, 83 Hanover Street open Wednesday to Friday from 5pm, Saturday from 12pm and Sunday from 11am.

Scott Wise and Mike Lynch of Superico

