At The Shore Terrace Brasserie, boss Nikos Matsikas has nothing but praise for his “amazing staff” who have been named runners up in a prestigious jobs award which recognises learning and development.

Brasserie Ecosse, at Shore Terrace, Dundee which is a great choice when visiting the V&A Dundee, is celebrating a great start to autumn with the news that it has won a 2021 Travellers Choice Award recognising the excellence of its food, drink and service.

But the restaurant has also been named as runner up in the prestigious S1 Jobs awards organised by The Herald last weekend.

The Brasserie was recognised in the Best Employer Learning & Development Initiative category, a nod to the fact it has operated an in house training academy since 2019 and all the way through the pandemic.

Training both front of house and young chefs, the academy was the idea of General Manager Nikos Matsikas who runs it with Head Chef, Scott Cameron.

Nikos has worked all over the world at a very high level in hospitality and is committed to passing his skills and experience onto homegrown Dundonian talent, such as young Commis Chef, Jordan Miller.

Nikos said: “My team is the best, and I thought they very much deserved a red carpet welcome when we gathered here last week to take part in the virtual awards ceremony for the SI jobs Awards. Whilst we didn’t win the category, we were competing with huge firms such as Volvo, and it was a real achievement to be nominated in the first place.

“We are committed to providing great training and support here at Brasserie Ecosse and have all pulled together throughout the pandemic. We are really pleased with how things are going here at the restaurant. The Travellers Choice Award is also a fantastic achievement, based entirely on customer reviews. It’s for the whole team, as it’s a team effort from us all.

“I want to show my young workforce just how far a career in hospitality can take you!”

