Edinburgh Police have issued an appeal for anyone who witnessed an assault with intent to rob on Thursday in the city centre.

A 23-year-old woman was approached by a man who pulled her to the ground and demanded money as she walked on Melville Terrace near to the junction with Moncrieff Terrace around noon.

She managed to fight the man off and contact police. The man ran away towards the tennis courts in the Meadows to the north. He is described as 5feet 9inches tall, late 30s, slim build and dark brown/grey hair. He had a local accent and was wearing a grey camouflage face mask, a black short-sleeved shirt, dark jogging bottoms and he was carrying a messenger bag.

Detective Sergeant Keith Taylor, of Gayfield CID, said: “Thankfully the woman was not injured during this incident, but it was nonetheless a very distressing experience.

“I am appealing to anyone who was in the area around the time of the incident who may have witnessed what happened, or noticed a man matching the above description, to please come forward.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Gayfield CID via 101, quoting incident number 0047 of 5 August. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

Like this: Like Loading...