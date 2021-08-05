Bomb disposal experts have detonated an unexploded ordnance device at Gypsy Brae.
The device was discovered in Stockbridge just after 4pm today.
A large at the beach was cordoned off to allow the controlled explosion to be carried out.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers in Edinburgh were contacted after a possible unexploded ordnance device was discovered near Haugh Street at 4.10pm on Thursday, 5 August.
“A cordon has been put in place and EOD have been contacted.”
