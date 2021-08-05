Glasgow Clan continue to recruit and their latest signing is Canadian offensive player Colton Yellow Horn spotted playing in Romania.

The experienced 34-year-old, who has spent last eight years playing in various countries, including Japan, Czech Republic and Romania, plays on the left wing.

Clan’s head coach Malcolm Cameron, said: “He’s a veteran guy, a real play producer and has had great success in Europe and in North America.

“Colton’s a real dynamic guy and been a top line player for every team he’s played with. I got to see him a number of times last year in the Erste Liga in Romania and he was a winner there.

“He’s really patient with the puck and can play the sort of passes most players can’t do at this sort of level. It’s great to have him on board.”



Yellow Horn, who is a Blackfoot in the Piikani Nation tribe from Alberta, Canada, spent last season with Romania side, SC Csíkszereda where he made 50 appearances, scored 21 times and made 38 assists.

Prior to that, he played in Austria with Graz 99ers and had a short spell with HK Nitra in Slovakia the season before as he looks to add Scotland to his passport.

Yellow Horn also has Champions Hockey League experience, playing ten games in the competition for Czech side HC Plazen and with Graz.

He is the ninth signing confirmed for the 2021/22 season after Shane Starrett, Colin Campbell, Rodney Southam, Matt Haywood, Jordan McLaughlin, Mathieu Roy, Medric Mercier and Nolan LaPorte.

PICTURE: Colton Yellow Horn on the bench. CREDIT: Orli Znojmo

