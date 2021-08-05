Hibs hoped of an extended run in Europe took a knock tonight when they were held to a 1-1 draw at home to Croatian side Rijeka at Easter Road.

Head Coach Jack Ross has made one change to his starting line-up with Jake Doyle-Hayes replacing Alex Gogic.

Jack Ross Credit: Ian Jacobs

Joe Newell also returned to European action after receiving a one-match ban following his red card against FC Santa Coloma.

Once again there were 11 substitutes on the bench in line with the UEFA regulations, which included Josh Doig, who was left out of Sunday’s cinch Premiership game following strong interest in him.

Hibs started on the front foot and after five minutes a Kyle Magennis free-kick into the danger area left full-back Andrija Vukcevic, goalkeeper Nediljko Labrovic and Hibs centre-half Paul Hanlon all requiring treatment.

After a lengthy delay Hanlon and the keeper continued with heavily bandaged heads.

Matt Macey did well to save an angled drive at his near post as the visitors looked to hit on the break but Hibs dominated possession.

Danger man Martin Boyle looked to take on the defenders at every opportunity but he was heavily marked.

Boyle almost opened the scoring with a first time effort from a Paul McGinn cross midway through the first-half but Labrovic managed to block the strike.

Boyle then turned provider and set up Kevin Nisbet, but his first time effort was also saved.

Hibs best chance game with Boyle slid a perfect pass into the path of Lewis Stevenson but his angled drive rebounded off the post with the keeper stranded.

Nisbet had a shot blocked shortly after the restart then a long kick out by Macey deceived the defenders allowing Boyle a free shot bit his effort hit the side netting.

On the hour mark the visitors opened the scoring against the run of play when Prince Ampem headed home a cross from the left.

Christian Doidge immediately replaced Murphy then moments later Hibs were level. Magennis’s long corner was headed back across goal by Hanlon and Nisbet’s header was saved by Labrovic but the ball fell to Boyle who hammered it into the net form close range.

Substitute Daniel Mackay also had a great opportunity to win it at the end, but he was denied by the keeper and the game ended all square.

Speaking to Hibs TV after the game, manager Ross said: “Overall I thought we were really good, the belief that the players showed, the energy they had was all excellent.

“Especially to see the character they showed to going behind was fantastic, we needed to bring a performance tonight and we did that, the only thing that was missing was the victory.

“It was good to see our opponents first hand. How they played was how we expected and the problems they caused us we prepared for.”

Kevin Nisbet picked up a knock midway through the second half but Ross believes that he will be available for selection soon.

“It was a dead leg so he will be sore tomorrow,” he added. “There is a quick turnaround of games so we will see how he reacts, but hopefully by the time Sunday comes he will be okay.”

