The Scottish Government has announced a 3% uplift for some NHS medical and dental staff, which they say is in recognition of their efforts during the pandemic.

This announcement covers three groups of staff who are not covered by the Agenda for Change pay deal: NHS Scotland Medical and Dental staff, General Medical Practitioners and General Dental Practitioners.

This is in line with the recommendation of the independent UK Review Body on Doctors’ and Dentists’ Remuneration.

The pay uplift will be backdated to 1 April 2021.

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said: “This pay award is in recognition of an exceptional year for all of our NHS workers and reflects the immense value we place on the continued hard work and dedication of medical and dental staff.

“This announcement means that our senior medical staff will continue to be the best paid in the UK. As well as rewarding them for their efforts during the pandemic, it will help to ensure that NHS Scotland remains an attractive employment option for medical and dental staff.”

Other staff who are paid under the Agenda for Change deal have already received a pay rise of 4% except for those in the highest pay grade.

