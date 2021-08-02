Club captain Matt Heywood is back with new-look Glasgow Clan and the ambitious club have made four other signings including a former Edinburgh Capitals netminder.

New coach Malcolm Cameron has also clinched deals with Edinburgh-born netminder Jordan McLaughlin (pictured), who is now 21, and forwards Mathieu Roy and Nolan LaPorte plus defenceman Medric Mercier.

Haywood celebrated his Testimonial in February 2020, said: “Not having it (ice hockey) has made me realise how much I love it.” The 30-year-old, Doncaster-born, forward said: “The fans are starting to get the buzz about it again.



“It’s a good time to start afresh with the new coach, who has some really good ideas and, hopefully, we can start building something special.”

Roy, a 35-year-old Canadian, will be a player-assistant coach and revealed he is talking to the new coach a lot and added: “He coached me in Florida and knows what I can bring to a team.”

