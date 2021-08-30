At The Festival Theatre people are all aquiff, excited with the announcement of the first new production in 25 years of Jim Jacobs & Warren Casey’s iconic musical GREASE – which comes to the Festival Theatre next month in the first big musical to grace the theatre’s stages since the first lockdown.

GREASE originally opened in Chicago in 1971, followed by a move to Broadway in 1972, where it received seven Tony Award nominations, including one for Best Musical. During the show’s eight-year run, at the time, little known actors including Peter Gallagher, Patrick Swayze and John Travolta all appeared in the production, with Richard Gere understudying many roles before going on to star as Danny Zuko in the 1973 London premiere.



Peter Andre takes-on the roles of Teen Angel and Vince Fontaine on certain performances – check the website for specific dates.

The 1978 film adaptation starring John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John is the fourth highest-grossing live action musical of all time and celebrated its 40th anniversary this year. The musical features beloved songs, including Summer Nights, Greased Lightnin’, Hopelessly Devoted To You and You’re The One That I Want.

GREASE – featuring special performances from Peter Andre Monday 27 SEPTEMBER TO SATURDAY 2 OCTOBER 2021 Evenings 7.30pm, Matinees Thursdays and Saturdays 2.30pm

www.capitaltheatres.com

Peter Andre as Vince Fontaine in Grease PHOTO Sean Ebsworth Barnes

Like this: Like Loading...