Part of the development in Granton centres around the old station, so it should come as no surprise that the council has agreed to name the area outside it Granton Station Square.

This is the area which is being built to accommodate markets and community groups. There is funding of £4.75 million in place from The Scottish Government Regeneration Capital Fund, and is part of the council’s £1.3 billion Granton Waterfront regeneration project.

Local residents have contributed to the consultation on the new name.

Cllr Cammy Day Depute Leader of The City of Edinburgh Council ©2021 The Edinburgh Reporter

Cllr Cammy Day, Council Depute Leader, said: “Thanks to everyone who took part in the consultation for the new name. It’s really important to us that local people are involved in every step of the process as we progress our £1.3bn regeneration of the area creating homes, jobs and new communities. The name is important as the refurbished Granton Station and new Square will be a focal point in the area for the community and visitors to enjoy for generations to come.”

Listen to our podcast recorded during a cycle around the area with Cllr Cammy Day – including the Granton Station building.

